Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 507.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.27. 1,518,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.47 and a 200-day moving average of $326.50.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

