Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aclarion Price Performance
Shares of ACONW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Aclarion has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Aclarion Company Profile
