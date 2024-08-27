Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Purchased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 1.5% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bensler LLC owned about 0.43% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 362,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 119,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.