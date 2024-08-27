AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Up 4%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.97. 930,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,063,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.