Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Has $18.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.9% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IVW traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $93.88. 1,269,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

