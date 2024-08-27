ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Up 7.2 %

ADMT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,153. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

