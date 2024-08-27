ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Update

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Trading Up 7.2 %
ADMT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,153. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
