Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lessened by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.00. 325,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,651. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $250.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.89 and its 200-day moving average is $519.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.