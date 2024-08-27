aelf Price Up 2.7% This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. aelf has a total market cap of $291.28 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,490,746 tokens. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

