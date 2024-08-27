Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $104.36 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,227,700,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,227,700,078.8596075 with 586,889,777.2771745 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.67060911 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $7,644,607.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

