Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.07 ($18.97) and last traded at €17.07 ($18.97). 431,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.53 ($19.48).

Aixtron Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.64 and its 200 day moving average is €23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.76.

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.