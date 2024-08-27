Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 9,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,900. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

