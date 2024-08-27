Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Shares of ALCY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 4,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,902. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 334,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 234,982 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

