Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.00 and last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 472799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

