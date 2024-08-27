Algorand Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $21.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00040978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,615,385 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.