Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,783 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $38,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. 157,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $193.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

