Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $40.43 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $40,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,021. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,898. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

