Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $43.44 Million Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,730,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $43,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,500,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,068,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $631,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of JOF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

