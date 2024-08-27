Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 45,295 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $77,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.85. The stock had a trading volume of 140,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,005. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.