AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,749 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 429,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,029. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

