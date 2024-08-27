AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.92. 759,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

