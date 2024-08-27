AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $1,675,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 633.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

VST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,440. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

