AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,201.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,201.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,704 shares of company stock worth $43,975,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.35. The stock had a trading volume of 413,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

