AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $906,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $58.30. 723,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,792. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

