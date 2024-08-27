AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMP. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. 7,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,075. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

