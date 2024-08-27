AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.86. 236,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,757. The company has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

