AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,602,000 after purchasing an additional 224,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.55.

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.00. The company had a trading volume of 79,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $298.19.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

