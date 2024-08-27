AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,732. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.