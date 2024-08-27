AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 792 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 149,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.