AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. 678,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,715. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

