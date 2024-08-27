AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

