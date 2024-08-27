AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $279,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $255.45. 149,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,020. The company has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.