AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 247,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 198,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

D stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 541,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,259. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

