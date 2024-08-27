AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AltEnergy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.24% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

