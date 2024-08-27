Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.62 and last traded at $52.63. Approximately 834,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,398,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

