Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aluf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 18,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,837. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

