Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aluf Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 18,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,837. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Aluf Company Profile
