Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

AMADY stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. 40,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,122. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

About Amadeus IT Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.6456 dividend. This is a positive change from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

