Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $225.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $172.34 and last traded at $173.55. 8,334,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,683,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.50.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

