Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Lowered by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 22.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 258,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.0 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 214,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,014. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

