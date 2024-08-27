American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.00. 1,803,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

