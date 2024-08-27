AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,458. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

