AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VUG stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $377.79. 727,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.62 and a 200-day moving average of $353.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.