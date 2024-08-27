AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,402 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. United Community Bank raised its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.4 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 3,512,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.