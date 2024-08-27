AMG National Trust Bank Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IYG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,641. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $70.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

