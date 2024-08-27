AMG National Trust Bank Has $988,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $96,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

