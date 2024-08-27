AMG National Trust Bank Invests $314,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE BG traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 818,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,326. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

