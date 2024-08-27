AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.7 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

