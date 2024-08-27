AMG National Trust Bank Sells 4,968 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 81.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Garmin by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,858. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.76. 529,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $180.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

