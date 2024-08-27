Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.80. 1,771,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,902. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

