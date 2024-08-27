AMI Asset Management Corp Has $26.94 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,073 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $94.02. 11,483,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

