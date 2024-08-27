AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 371.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

